Insider Selling: Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) CEO Sells 54,435 Shares of Stock

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,381,560.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:STL traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $25.83. 1,077,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.70. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.10.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

