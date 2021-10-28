Insider Selling: The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Sells 3,121 Shares of Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $39,230.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Julie Wainwright also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The RealReal alerts:

On Friday, October 1st, Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $388,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $382,800.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Julie Wainwright sold 16,030 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $193,642.40.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $421,800.00.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.86. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The firm had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in The RealReal by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in The RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in The RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in The RealReal by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on REAL. Zacks Investment Research cut The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upgraded The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on The RealReal in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on The RealReal from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on The RealReal in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.