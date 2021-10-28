InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) rose 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.57 and last traded at $4.12. Approximately 2,751,117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 275% from the average daily volume of 733,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.83.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.17. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 403.39% and a negative return on equity of 47.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Gary S. Roubin purchased 22,249 shares of InspireMD stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $93,223.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSPR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in InspireMD during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in InspireMD during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of InspireMD in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InspireMD by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 36,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of InspireMD by 151.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,127,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

InspireMD, Inc operates as a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of the stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

