Insureum Price Tops $0.0203 (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. In the last week, Insureum has traded up 61.8% against the dollar. One Insureum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Insureum has a market capitalization of $4.35 million and approximately $168,185.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insureum Profile

Insureum (CRYPTO:ISR) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official website is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

