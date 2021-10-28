Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Announces $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.
Intercontinental Exchange has increased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Intercontinental Exchange has a dividend payout ratio of 26.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to earn $5.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.
Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $132.96 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $92.41 and a twelve month high of $135.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.73.
In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $253,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,795 shares of company stock valued at $14,341,050. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.91.
Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
