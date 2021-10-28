Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Announces $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Intercontinental Exchange has increased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Intercontinental Exchange has a dividend payout ratio of 26.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to earn $5.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $132.96 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $92.41 and a twelve month high of $135.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $253,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,795 shares of company stock valued at $14,341,050. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

