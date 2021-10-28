InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Peel Hunt upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $70.02 on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.08 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.87 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IHG. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 21.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the second quarter worth about $199,000. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

