International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Announces $1.64 Quarterly Dividend

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.64 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

International Business Machines has raised its dividend by 10.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 22 years. International Business Machines has a payout ratio of 63.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect International Business Machines to earn $11.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $125.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in International Business Machines stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

