International Consolidated Airlines Group’s (ICAGY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ICAGY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.50.

ICAGY opened at $4.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.07. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.24.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 107.51% and a negative return on equity of 873.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

