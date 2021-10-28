Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 27,401 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 80,243 shares.The stock last traded at $206.51 and had previously closed at $206.51.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.92.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 422.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 225.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.