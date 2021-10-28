Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Acquires New Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 31,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2,007.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,654,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,890 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 88.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,044,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,966,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,155,000 after acquiring an additional 535,903 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 123.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 970,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,746,000 after acquiring an additional 535,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 16.1% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,258,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,178,000 after acquiring an additional 312,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,978. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.26, a PEG ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.69.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

