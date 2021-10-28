Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Acquires Shares of 23,305 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,305 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,000. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.7% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.32. 35,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,371,196. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $103.13 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $227.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,283 shares of company stock valued at $26,858,512. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

