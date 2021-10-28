Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Acquires Shares of 6,803 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,803 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,000. FedEx comprises about 1.3% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 980.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,097 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 24.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after purchasing an additional 895,454 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $161,210,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 100.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 766,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $228,625,000 after purchasing an additional 383,348 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 58.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $256,821,000 after purchasing an additional 334,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $233.65. 14,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,529,944. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.51%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.13.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

