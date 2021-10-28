Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Invests $1.25 Million in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 156,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,789,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

LH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.52.

LH traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $281.99. The stock had a trading volume of 19,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,903. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $293.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.48. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $192.79 and a one year high of $309.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.