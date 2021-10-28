Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Takes $416,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,068,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,209,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,527,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,129.77.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,875.05, for a total transaction of $8,625,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 532,451 shares of company stock valued at $528,366,645. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $15.85 on Thursday, reaching $2,912.70. 42,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,443. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,812.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,593.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,514.62 and a twelve month high of $2,982.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

