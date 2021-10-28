Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Galp Energia, SGPS (GLPEY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS: GLPEY):

10/27/2021 – Galp Energia, SGPS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

10/26/2021 – Galp Energia, SGPS had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/13/2021 – Galp Energia, SGPS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

10/12/2021 – Galp Energia, SGPS had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/11/2021 – Galp Energia, SGPS had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/6/2021 – Galp Energia, SGPS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

9/17/2021 – Galp Energia, SGPS was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $5.22. The stock had a trading volume of 71,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,808. Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -633.33%.

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

