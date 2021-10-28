Investors Buy High Volume of iShares MSCI India ETF Put Options (BATS:INDA)

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 13,866 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 427% compared to the average daily volume of 2,633 put options.

Shares of BATS INDA traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.66. 2,657,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 43,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 199,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 91,218 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,176.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 151,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 447.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,838 shares in the last quarter.

