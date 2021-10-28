IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $16.34, but opened at $15.19. IronNet shares last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 95,728 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $911,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of IronNet in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IronNet in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IronNet in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IronNet stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,050,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 1.18% of IronNet at the end of the most recent quarter.

IronNet Company Profile (NYSE:IRNT)

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

