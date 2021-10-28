Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Isabella Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Isabella Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Isabella Bank alerts:

OTCMKTS:ISBA opened at $26.65 on Monday. Isabella Bank has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.23 million and a PE ratio of 15.49.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 6.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Isabella Bank will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Isabella Bank’s payout ratio is currently 80.60%.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Isabella Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isabella Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.