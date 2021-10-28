iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Short Interest Up 679.6% in October

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 679.6% from the September 30th total of 170,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 747,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.23. 30,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,320. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.71 and a 200 day moving average of $130.76. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $128.68 and a twelve month high of $133.30.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 206,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,894,000 after buying an additional 46,331 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $332,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.