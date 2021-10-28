iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,319,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,856,000 after purchasing an additional 127,442 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,243,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,059,000 after purchasing an additional 285,797 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 707,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,327,000 after purchasing an additional 25,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 647,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,527,000 after purchasing an additional 110,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,658,000 after acquiring an additional 159,572 shares in the last quarter.

HDV stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.91. 9,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,442. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $76.23 and a twelve month high of $100.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.90.

