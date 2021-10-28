iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Short Interest Up 8,176.2% in October

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,600 shares, a growth of 8,176.2% from the September 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ IFGL opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.46. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $30.84.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.
