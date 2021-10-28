iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Short Interest Up 8,176.2% in October

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,600 shares, a growth of 8,176.2% from the September 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IFGL opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.46. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $30.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFGL. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 84,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares during the last quarter.

