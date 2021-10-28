iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,350,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61,428 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.52% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $366,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,019,000 after acquiring an additional 510,435 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,869,110,000 after buying an additional 412,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,760.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,842,000 after buying an additional 361,042 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,447,850,000 after buying an additional 326,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,273,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,636,000 after buying an additional 291,659 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $293.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.47. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.63 and a 1-year high of $295.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

