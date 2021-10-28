iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sets New 1-Year High at $281.20

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $281.20 and last traded at $280.24, with a volume of 638233 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $278.77.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $270.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

