iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Reduced by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,743 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

IVW traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,506. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.48 and a fifty-two week high of $79.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.02.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

