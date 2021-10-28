iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 194.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after buying an additional 225,784 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 188,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,825,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,648,000.

BATS:ITA opened at $104.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.79. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

