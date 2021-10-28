Islet Management LP Acquires New Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,195,000. Islet Management LP owned about 0.22% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Shares of LSXMK traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.42. 12,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,897. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day moving average of $46.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.24.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

LSXMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.