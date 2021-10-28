Islet Management LP Buys 150,000 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Islet Management LP grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 27.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Islet Management LP’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $28,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 244.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,277,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,145 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 86.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,898,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,299 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,871,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,498,000 after buying an additional 728,272 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4,927.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,398,000 after buying an additional 2,520,087 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.36.

In related news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $811,456,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $201,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,657,515 shares of company stock worth $811,991,119 over the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ASO traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.10. The company had a trading volume of 18,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,730. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average of $37.87. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

