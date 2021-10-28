Islet Management LP Buys 550,000 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Islet Management LP raised its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 750,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the period. American International Group accounts for about 1.0% of Islet Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Islet Management LP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $35,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,039,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,354,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,079,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,664 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,967,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,118 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 464,814.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 999,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,579,000 after purchasing an additional 999,351 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 879.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,037,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,845,000 after purchasing an additional 931,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIG. Barclays lifted their target price on American International Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.39. 67,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,327,433. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.71 and a 12-month high of $60.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.12.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

