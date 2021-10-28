Islet Management LP Makes New $22.98 Million Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Islet Management LP bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,975,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,742,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Booking by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 8.8% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,741,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Booking by 6.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,490,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,486.96.

BKNG traded down $10.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,417.81. 2,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,754. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,540.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,332.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,303.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($10.81) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

