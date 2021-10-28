Islet Management LP Reduces Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Islet Management LP cut its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,800 shares during the period. Islet Management LP’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $19,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 16.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter valued at $137,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 16,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $579,704.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $375,598.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,441,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,689,376.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 629,572 shares of company stock valued at $20,039,955. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CARG shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

NASDAQ:CARG traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,572. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $36.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.83.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

