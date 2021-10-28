Islet Management LP Sells 92,170 Shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVOKU)

Islet Management LP trimmed its position in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVOKU) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,170 shares during the quarter. Islet Management LP’s holdings in Seven Oaks Acquisition were worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 77,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 27,031 shares in the last quarter.

OTCMKTS:SVOKU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,329. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27. Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $11.77.

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

