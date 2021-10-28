Islet Management LP Takes $16.23 Million Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,233,000. Islet Management LP owned about 0.67% of Bally’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BALY. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,744,000 after purchasing an additional 27,335 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 120.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 75.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 122,378 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bally’s in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bally’s in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BALY traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.39. 18,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,965. Bally’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.35.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $267.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.22 million. Bally’s had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 825.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BALY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.22.

Bally’s Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

