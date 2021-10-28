Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Short Interest Update

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 287.5% from the September 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS:JTTRY opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.82. Japan Airport Terminal has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $33.30.

About Japan Airport Terminal

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. engages in the management and operation of airport passenger terminal buildings. It operates through the following segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverages. The Facilities Management segment deals with passenger terminal management, real estate rental, parking lot operations, and passenger services.

