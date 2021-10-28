Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 3,266.7% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage stock opened at $33.16 on Thursday. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 3.58%.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, distribution, and retail of motor vehicles and motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Astra, Direct Motor Interests, and Other Strategic Interests. The Astra segment produces, distributes, and retails motor vehicles and motorcycles.

