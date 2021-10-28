JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Stock Price Up 5%

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) shares rose 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.03 and last traded at $15.03. Approximately 166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

JDSPY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD Sports Fashion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.52.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

