Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Golar LNG in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golar LNG’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Golar LNG had a net margin of 109.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.57 million.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

GLNG opened at $13.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average is $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

