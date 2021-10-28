Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Frontline Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Frontline in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Frontline’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.98 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 0.33. Frontline has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $9.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontline during the second quarter valued at about $7,137,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Frontline by 229.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 638,946 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 6.2% in the third quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 10,429,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,729,000 after buying an additional 611,539 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 691.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 437,554 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the first quarter valued at about $2,811,000. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

