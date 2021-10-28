Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $7.86 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.79.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TXN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $187.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.60 and a 200 day moving average of $189.36. The stock has a market cap of $172.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $141.33 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 25,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

