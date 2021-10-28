Jefferies Group LLC Acquires 956 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 330,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 90,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 517.9% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 148,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after purchasing an additional 124,287 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,002,000.

QUAL stock opened at $139.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.10. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

