Jefferies Group LLC Invests $644,000 in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 17.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 63,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 4.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camping World alerts:

Shares of CWH opened at $35.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 3.25. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.29.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently 62.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWH shares. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $153,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.