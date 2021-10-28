Jefferies Group LLC Invests $968,000 in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 37,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 25,497 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter worth $473,000.

Get Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha alerts:

Shares of SSAA stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.