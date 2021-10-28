Jefferies Group LLC Makes New $752,000 Investment in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 65,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.77.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $106,850.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $3,726,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock worth $13,108,520. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.91. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.1175 dividend. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 63.51%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

