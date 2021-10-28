Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 87.9% from the September 30th total of 85,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on JRSH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Aegis increased their target price on Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Jerash Holdings (US) in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

Shares of Jerash Holdings (US) stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $6.40. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,129. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $72.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.85. Jerash Holdings has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $9.20.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 5.20%. Research analysts forecast that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

In related news, CEO Lin Hung Choi sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

