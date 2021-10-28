JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.48

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.48 and traded as high as $7.52. JMP Group shares last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 18,747 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barrington Research lowered shares of JMP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of JMP Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $149.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.98.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. JMP Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.80 million. Analysts anticipate that JMP Group LLC will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JMP Group news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $28,232.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn H. Tongue sold 10,000 shares of JMP Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $74,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,475.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 19,672 shares of company stock valued at $136,664. 59.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JMP Group by 19,963.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in JMP Group by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JMP Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in JMP Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JMP Group by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

JMP Group Company Profile (NYSE:JMP)

JMP Group LLC provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients, and alternative asset management products and services to institutional investors and high net-worth individuals. It operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Investment.

