JMP Securities Raises Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $48.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price target raised by research analysts at JMP Securities from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

ACGL opened at $42.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $43.72.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 527.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,842,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,675 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 721.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,463,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,704 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,727,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,807 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1,412.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,819,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,332 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7,132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,293,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,372,000 after buying an additional 1,275,704 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

