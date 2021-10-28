JMP Securities Reiterates “Hold” Rating for LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, decreased their price objective on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

LPL Financial stock opened at $172.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.18. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $176.96.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,493 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 11.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,146,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,787,000 after buying an additional 226,762 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,334,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 16.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,199,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,879,000 after purchasing an additional 170,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 15.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,470,000 after acquiring an additional 152,012 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

