John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $546.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to post sales of $546.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $533.20 million and the highest is $555.60 million. John Bean Technologies reported sales of $439.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.96 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.20.

In other news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total transaction of $374,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.38, for a total value of $41,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,400 shares of company stock worth $505,601. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 44,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106,195 shares during the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies stock traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.80. The stock had a trading volume of 14,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,220. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.96. John Bean Technologies has a 52 week low of $80.74 and a 52 week high of $161.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

