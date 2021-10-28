John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.15-4.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.75. The company issued revenue guidance of +9-10% yr/yr to $1.88-1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.93 billion.John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.150-$4.250 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised John Bean Technologies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.20.

JBT traded down $3.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.60. The stock had a trading volume of 105,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,220. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $80.74 and a one year high of $161.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

In related news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total transaction of $374,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $44,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,400 shares of company stock valued at $505,601. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

