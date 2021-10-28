Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.42 Billion

Analysts expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to announce $6.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.36 billion and the highest is $6.47 billion. Johnson Controls International posted sales of $5.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year sales of $23.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.64 billion to $23.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $25.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.09 billion to $25.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

JCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.31.

NYSE:JCI traded up $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $73.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,896,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,034. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $76.83. The firm has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 165,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 25,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

