Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stake Boosted by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. HSBC upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

NYSE JCI opened at $73.16 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $76.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.61.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.